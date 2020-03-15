Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario reports 39 new COVID-19 cases, provincial total rises to 142

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 15, 2020 11:34 am
Updated March 15, 2020 12:08 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Canadians come home
WATCH ABOVE: Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages Mélanie Joly tells Mike Le Couteur the federal government says Canadians need to come home because of the number of countries under quarantine due to COVID-19, plus if they need health care, the Canadian public health care system is best to serve them.

Ontario reported 39 new cases of novel coronavirus in the province Sunday morning, raising the provincial total to 142.

It is the biggest single-day spike in the province since the outbreak began.

Health officials say of the 142, five are resolved.

The transmission source of nearly all of the new cases is listed as “pending,” though one is reported as being travel-related with a woman in Niagara Region who has a travel history to Egypt.

READ MORE: ‘We have plenty of food’: Ontario government urges calm amid pandemic panic buying

The Ministry of Health told Global News that the province still has no confirmed cases of community spread, though “pending” indicates that health officials are still gathering information.

The majority of the new cases are listed as being in southern Ontario, with 14 in Toronto, five in Peel Region, three in York Region, three in Hamilton, two in Durham, two in Waterloo, and one in Niagara.

Story continues below advertisement

Five cases were also reported in Ottawa, two in Simcoe-Muskoka, and one in the Kawartha area. The location for one of the individuals is listed as “pending.”

Health officials also report 1,316 cases are currently under investigation, while 7,004 came back with a negative result.

Coronavirus outbreak: Brazilian President Bolsonaro says he tested negative for COVID-19

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials say the risk for Canadians is low.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

