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Health

N.B. should halt transition to new virtual-health-care provider: Opposition Tories

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2026 12:49 pm
1 min read
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie responds to reporters' questions on Tuesday March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. View image in full screen
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie responds to reporters' questions on Tuesday March 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward. RSW
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New Brunswick’s Opposition leader is calling on the Liberal government to put off the province’s planned shift to a new virtual-health-care provider.

Glen Savoie, leader of the Progressive Conservatives, says the government should reconsider the contract it signed with Foundever Assistance Services Corp.

He made the comments today after a local newspaper published a letter to the premier from concerned nurses who are raising questions about how the company operates.

In the letter, more than 70 virtual-care nurses say the Foundever platform will not allow them to provide the same level of care they now provide through the existing eVisitNB platform.

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The letter, published yesterday in the River Valley Sun, suggests Foundever’s by-appointment model will drastically reduce the number of patients who will receive service on a daily basis.

The New Brunswick government has already signed a two-year, $26-million contract with Luxemburg-based Foundever to provide virtual care starting July 1.

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“They’re driving at 100 miles an hour towards a wall on this and all we’re trying to do is say pump the brakes, get this thing right, and if you feel you can’t, get out of it,” Savoie told reporters Friday.

The New Brunswick government, Foundever and the Nurses and Nurse Practitioners Association of New Brunswick were not immediately available for comment.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick launches strategy to streamline health-care services after facing hospital capacity criticisms'
New Brunswick launches strategy to streamline health-care services after facing hospital capacity criticisms

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