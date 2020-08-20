Menu

Health

Ontario government extends COVID-19 pandemic orders until Sept. 22

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 9:52 am
The Ontario government says under the “Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)” it is extending current orders until Sept. 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said the extensions give it the ability to address ongoing risks and effects of the virus and to ensure measures remain in place to protect the population.

“We’ve seen great progress in our fight against COVID-19 in recent weeks, but now is not the time to let our guard down,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a news release Thursday.

“We must continue safely and gradually down the path to recovery while tackling the ongoing effects of this pandemic. We’re conducting an ongoing review and assessment of all orders to determine if they are still necessary and will relax restrictions or lift orders when it is safe to do so.”

The state of emergency for Ontario, which was declared on March 16, was terminated on July 24 when the ROA came into effect.

Under the ROA, orders can be extended for up to 30 days.

A list of following orders under the ROA that have been extended until Sept. 22 include:

However, the following exceptions include two orders:

