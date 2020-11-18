Child and youth worker from Toronto school dies from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A child and youth worker with the Toronto Catholic District School Board has died after contracting coronavirus, sources confirm to Global News.

The sources said the educational employee worked at St. Francis De Sales School which is located just south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

The virus was already spreading within the community and did not get into the school, the source confirms.

The source added that the individual already had a pre-existing condition and did not go to any other school.

A child and youth worker is someone who provides direct support to students who have social, emotional or behavioral issues in schools.

A child and youth worker typically requires closer proximity than any other education staff due to student behaviour and working virtually may not be an option, a source said.

More to come.