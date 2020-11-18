Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Child and youth worker from Toronto school dies from COVID-19

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
In the last 14 days, there have been 793 cases reported in Ontario schools; 508 schools have at least one confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 793 cases reported in Ontario schools; 508 schools have at least one confirmed cases of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A child and youth worker with the Toronto Catholic District School Board has died after contracting coronavirus, sources confirm to Global News.

The sources said the educational employee worked at St. Francis De Sales School which is located just south of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

The virus was already spreading within the community and did not get into the school, the source confirms.

The source added that the individual already had a pre-existing condition and did not go to any other school.

Read more: Teachers from Scarborough school refuse to work after 11 coronavirus cases detected

A child and youth worker is someone who provides direct support to students who have social, emotional or behavioral issues in schools.

A child and youth worker typically requires closer proximity than any other education staff due to student behaviour and working virtually may not be an option, a source said.

More to come.

