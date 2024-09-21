Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Consumer

Recall expands for Nutrabolics vegan bars over undeclared milk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded. An example of the recalled food bar, shown from front, top image to bottom, back and side is seen in a composite image made from three undated handout images. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Canada, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall of Nutrabolics brand Feed Me Vegan Real Food Protein & Oats bars due to undeclared milk has been expanded.

The most recent recall notice, which was issued Friday, says not to consume the recalled products if you are allergic or sensitive, warning they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

The notice says the recall includes the frosted blueberry cobbler, glazed cranberry lemon cake, caramel apple pie and chocolate coconut varieties of the bars.

A recall notice was already issued in July for the frosted blueberry cobbler variety of bars with best-by dates up to and including Mar. 15, 2025, and another notice was issued earlier this month for the chocolate coconut variety of the bars with best-by dates up to and including Nov. 15, 2024.

The CFIA says there has been one reported reaction associated with consuming the bars.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

