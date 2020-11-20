Coronavirus: Ontario government extends COVID-19 pandemic orders until Dec. 21

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it is extending current orders under the Reopening Ontario Act until Dec. 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government said the extensions give it the ability to address the urgent public health situation as a result of the virus and to ensure measures remain in place to protect the population.

“As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic grips our province, we all need to do our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones and keep our communities safe,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

On Nov. 13, the provincial government lowered the thresholds for each level in its new colour-coded system for classifying local public health units.

Story continues below advertisement

The five levels of public health measures are green (prevent), yellow (protect), orange (restrict), red (control) and grey (lockdown).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Toronto, Peel Region, York Region, Halton Region and Hamilton are currently in the red zone due to rising coronavirus cases.

Premier Doug Ford is set to announce further restrictions at a press conference scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The state of emergency for Ontario, which was declared on March 16, was terminated on July 24 when the Reopening Ontario Act came into effect. Under the ROA, orders can be extended for up to 30 days.

A list of orders under the ROA that have been extended can be found on the government’s website.

1:15 Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’ Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’