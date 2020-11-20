Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario to unveil new COVID-19 hot spot rules, possible lockdowns, to fight coronavirus

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2020 6:13 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’' Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus -- Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas.’

TORONTO — Ontario is expected to release new public health measures today to fight the surging spread of COVID-19 in hot spot regions.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier this week that the restrictions will affect Toronto, Peel, and York Region where virus cases have been increasing in recent weeks.

Ford says the province must make the move to protect hospital capacity and residents of long-term care homes.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has made recommendations to Ford’s cabinet which is expected to make a decision this morning ahead of the afternoon announcement.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario to discuss new restrictions for Toronto, Peel and York

The province’s associate medical officer of health said Thursday that 80 per cent of the new cases in Ontario are from the hot spot regions which are currently in the red restriction zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Barbara Yaffe also says keeping schools open remains a priority.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ford has repeatedly said in recent days that he will take targeted action in the hot spot regions, but he would not hesitate to use full lockdowns if necessary.

“As it’s looking, these measures, they will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas,” he said Thursday. “We’re seeing concerning trends, our hospital ICU beds are in jeopardy and our long-term care homes are at risk. We have some difficult, but necessary decisions to make.”

Trending Stories

Ford has expressed frustration with people he claimed were flouting public health rules and holding social gatherings.

“I just see it out there, some people are just throwing up their hands and saying, ‘If I get it, I get it,”’ he said. “Well, that doesn’t cut it any more.”

Read more: Ontario hits ‘critical’ 150 COVID-19 patients in ICU, may result in cancelled surgeries

On Thursday, Ontario reported 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units which earlier modelling suggested would be the point at which elective surgeries would be need to be cancelled.

The head of the Ontario Hospital Association said Thursday that the feared scenario was now a reality.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please know that given the gravity of the situation, hospitals will continue to (do) everything possible to maintain access to services for patients who need care,” OHA CEO Anthony Dale said in a statement.

Ford has been under increasing pressure in recent weeks to impose stricter measures to contain community spread in Toronto, Peel and York Region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario ‘heading in wrong direction’ of COVID-19 wave, Dr. Yaffe says' Coronavirus: Ontario ‘heading in wrong direction’ of COVID-19 wave, Dr. Yaffe says
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Hospitalsontario new restrictionsontario new rules
Flyers
More weekly flyers