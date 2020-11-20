Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 20 2020 6:08pm
03:05

Ontario government announces lockdown of Toronto, Peel Region

Premier Doug Ford has announced Toronto and Peel Region will move into the grey lockdown zone on Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m. Travis Dhanraj has more on the restrictions residents can expect.

