Ontario reports nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 102,378.
It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,581 on Nov. 14.
“Locally, there are 522 new cases in Peel, 450 in Toronto and 153 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.
Read more: After spending to navigate coronavirus, Toronto-area businesses face uncertain future with lockdown
“There are 1,363 more resolved cases and nearly 46,700 tests completed.”
Ontario has now completed a total of 5,873,863 tests, while 43,047 remain under investigation.
Twenty-one deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,472.
There are 513 people hospitalized with the virus (down by five), with 146 in intensive care (up by four) and 87 on ventilators (down by five).
More to come.
View link »
Comments