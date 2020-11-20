Menu

November 20 2020 4:03pm
Coronavirus: Ontario health officials outline lockdown measures for Toronto, Peel Region

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott outlined the COVID-19 lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region Friday, which include prohibiting indoor private gatherings with anyone outside the household, limiting outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and allowing retail stores that offer non-essential services to operate through pickup or delivery. Schools and childcare services will remain open, she said.

