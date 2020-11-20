Menu

November 20 2020 4:55pm
Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor worried health-care system could become overwhelmed

Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa on Friday voiced her concern for the city’s rising number of COVID-19 cases following Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s announcement that the city, along with Peel Region, would enter a lockdown starting next Monday. “This is not what I want to see,” the city’s top doctor said, stating her worry that hospitals could become overwhelmed if the pandemic isn’t under control.

