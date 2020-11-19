Menu

Health

Province hits ‘critical’ 150 COVID-19 patients in ICU: Ontario Hospital Association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2020 10:45 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals bracing for worst-case scenarios' Coronavirus: Ontario hospitals bracing for worst-case scenarios
WATCH ABOVE: If you think things are bad now with the quadruple-digit COVID-19 numbers we’re seeing every day, the models put out by the province give us a taste of just how bad things could get if things don’t start changing soon. Mark Carcasole tells us how Ontario hospitals are getting prepared.

TORONTO – The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.

Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,210 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.

Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario to discuss new restrictions for Toronto, Peel and York

Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region tomorrow.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
