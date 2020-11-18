Coronavirus: Ontario to discuss new restrictions for Toronto, Peel and York

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the provincial government will be considering new restrictions for Toronto, Peel Region, and York Region amid high coronavirus rates in those areas.
“The virus is spreading at an alarming rate in these areas …
“Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of another lockdown in these regions.”
Ford said there will be an announcement on Friday regarding possible additional restrictions.
Toronto, Peel Region and York Region are currently in the red zone of the province’s coronavirus response framework, which is one level away from a lockdown.
It’s not clear exactly what additional measures the government is considering.
In his remarks Wednesday, the premier expressed frustration at reports of social gatherings in violation of public health guidelines.
Last weekend in Brampton, fines were issued after hundreds of people gathered in a parking lot in Brampton for a religious event.
Early Monday police had to shut down a birthday party that saw over 100 people gather at a west-end Toronto storage unit.
“I’m done with people holding parties, having get-togethers,” Ford said.
“And unfortunately everyone in those regions have to hunker down. They end up paying the price because of careless people out there holding these parties. It’s not going to be tolerated.”
Ontario reported a total of 1,417 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 463 of which were recorded in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto, and 178 in York Region.
