Ontario reports 1,417 new coronavirus cases, 32 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,417 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 98,162.

Wednesday’s case count is an increase from Tuesday which saw 1,249 new infections. On Monday, 1,487 cases were reported.

This is the 13th consecutive day that daily case counts have been above 1,000. The seven-day average is now at 1,422 which is up from last Wednesday’s at 1,217, showing a sharp growth in cases.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 463 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto, 178 in York Region, 68 in Halton Region and 54 in Waterloo.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,415 as 32 more deaths were reported — which is the highest number of deaths since the second wave of the pandemic began.

Ontario has 535 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by six from the previous day), with 127 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and 78 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by three). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 33,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 36,671 tests that need results. A total of 5,737,181 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 81,925 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 83 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,495 from the previous day.

Resolved cases were higher than new infections for Wednesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,822.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

47,507 people are male — an increase of 726 cases.

50,140 people are female — an increase of 681 cases.

11,238 people are 19 and under — an increase of 199 cases.

35,041 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 548 cases.

28,007 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 414 cases.

14,449 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 207 cases.

8,866 people are 80 and over — an increase of 49 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Wednesday’s report are valid as of Tuesday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,109 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 17 deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 100 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of eight.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 678 active cases among long-term care residents and 541 active cases among staff — down by 22 cases and up by 17 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,626 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,077 among students and 461 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 109 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 658 cases reported among students and 139 cases among staff (324 individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,121 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 639 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (13 child cases and 12 staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 128 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

Numbers for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m.

