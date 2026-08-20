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Health

Congo to receive 70K doses of Ervebo Ebola vaccine used in past outbreaks

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2026 3:22 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Democratic Republic of Congo set to receive 70K doses of Ervebo vaccine'
Health Matters: Democratic Republic of Congo set to receive 70K doses of Ervebo vaccine
The Democratic Republic of Congo is set to receive 70,000 doses of a vaccine used in previous Ebola outbreaks. The World Health Organization announced the upcoming delivery as part of efforts to boost containment. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for Aug. 20, 2026.
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Congo will receive 70,000 doses of the Ervebo vaccine, which has been effective in past Ebola outbreaks, the World Health Organization and partners said Thursday, announcing a step seen as a major boost to efforts to contain what officials have described as the fastest Ebola outbreak in history.

The Ervebo vaccine is licensed for use against Ebola virus, one of the viruses that cause Ebola disease, but not for Bundibugyo virus, which is responsible for the current outbreak which has so far killed 2,476 people out of the 5,208 confirmed cases

WHO said in a statement that while it’s not known whether Ervebo may protect against the Bundibugyo virus, “early laboratory and animal data suggest it may provide some protection.”

The allocation includes 20,000 doses for a Phase 3 clinical trial to understand the impact of the vaccine on the Bundibugyo virus, the agency said. The remaining 50,000 doses will be used for front-line and health workers as recommended by WHO experts.

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The outbreak raging in six provinces in eastern Congo has infected and killed more people at a greater speed than any other Ebola outbreak in history, and is spreading about three times faster compared to the 2014-2016 outbreak across West Africa — the deadliest Ebola outbreak on record with more than 11,000 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Congo Ebola outbreak reaches 5,000 cases as spread outpaces efforts to contain it'
Congo Ebola outbreak reaches 5,000 cases as spread outpaces efforts to contain it

The International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision, which includes WHO and other partners, said the doses will be released immediately following a request from Congo’s government.

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WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the approval “an important example of global solidarity in action.” He said the agency and its partners remain committed to supporting strengthened surveillance, rapid detection, quality care, community engagement and vaccination efforts to bring the outbreak under control.

The lack of approved vaccines or treatments for the rare Bundibugyo virus has been a major issue for responders. Most new cases have been reported outside of the people being monitored, showing the virus continues to spread faster than efforts to track it. That has been a key contributor to the recorded deaths.

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The case fatality rate so far is 47.5 per cent although it is far worse in some places where response efforts are more challenging, such as in North Kivu province where the fatality rate is up to 70 per cent.

Experts believe the virus began spreading from the mining town of Mongbwalu as early as February, months before authorities declared the outbreak on May 15.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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