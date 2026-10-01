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Canada

Toronto hospital to greatly expand permanent housing program that reduces ER visits

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2026 1:18 pm
1 min read
Dr. Andrew Boozary is photographed in an examination room at Toronto's Dunn House on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Dr. Andrew Boozary is photographed in an examination room at Toronto's Dunn House on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY/
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A Toronto hospital network is set to greatly expand its unique permanent housing program that largely serves homeless people who visit hospital emergency departments an inordinate amount of time.

Dunn House has seen great success in the early days for its 51 residents, a model that will expand to help 300 people.

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Dr. Andrew Boozary of the University Hospital Network says it’s a more humane approach to helping the vulnerable and is also cost effective.

Preliminary data has shown that 48 residents of Dunn House visited emergency rooms 52 per cent fewer times a year after they moved in, along with a 79 per cent drop in their length of hospital stays when they were admitted.

The 48 patients racked up $2.1 million in hospital costs over 12 months before moving into Dunn House, and in the year after the hospital saved $1.66 million.

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The project will again be a partnership between the federal and provincial governments, along with the city and the hospital.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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