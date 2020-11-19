Ontario reports 1,210 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,210 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 99,372.

Thursday’s case count is a decrease from Wednesday which saw 1,417 new infections. On Tuesday, 1,249 cases were reported and 1,487 on Monday.

This is the 14th consecutive day that daily case counts have been above 1,000. The seven-day average is now at 1,370 which is up from last Thursday’s at 1,299.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 361 cases were recorded in Peel Region, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region and 57 in Durham Region.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 50 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,443 as 28 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has 526 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (down by nine from the previous day), with 146 patients in an intensive care unit (up by 19) and 88 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by ten). Hospitalizations have overall steadily increased over the past several weeks.

More than 41,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The government has previously said it hoped to increase testing capacity to 68,000 per day by mid-November.

There is currently a backlog of 44,493 tests that need results. A total of 5,779,019 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Ontario is reporting 1,210 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 361 new cases in Peel, 346 in Toronto and 143 in York Region. There are 1,376 more resolved cases and over 41,800 tests completed. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, 83,301 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,376 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,628.

Resolved cases were higher than new infections on Thursday, as well as on Wednesday.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

48,051 people are male — an increase of 544 cases.

50,789 people are female — an increase of 649 cases.

11,427 people are 19 and under — an increase of 189 cases.

36,035 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 446 cases.

28,360 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 353 cases.

14,588 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 139 cases.

8,949 people are 80 and over — an increase of 83 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The newly reported numbers for Thursday’s report are valid as of Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,115 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of six deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 103 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 619 active cases among long-term care residents and 529 active cases among staff — down by 59 cases and down by 12 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,710 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,147 among students and 476 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 91 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 696 cases reported among students and 148 cases among staff (299 individuals were not identified) — totaling 1,143 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 680 out of 4,828 schools in the province.

Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 648 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 (six child cases and four staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 121 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

