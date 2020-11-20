Coronavirus: Here’s what you can, can’t do in Toronto and Peel Region during lockdown stage

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced Toronto and Peel Region will be entering the province’s grey lockdown phase of coronavirus-related restrictions as of Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m.

The restrictions are set to be in place for a minimum of 28 days.

Here is what you can and can’t do under newly released guidelines created by the provincial government:

Restaurants, bars, cafes

Indoor and outdoor seating is banned. Existing take out, drive-through and delivery services will be allowed to continue.

Social gatherings, religious services, weddings, funerals

Organized, indoor public events and social gatherings are banned except for people from the same household. Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings with physical distancing are capped at 10 people. Virtual and drive-in events with distancing will be allowed.

Weddings, funerals and religious services are capped at 10 people indoors and 10 people outdoors. Physical distancing must be adhered to.

Schools, post-secondary institutions

Schools and daycare facilities will be allowed to remain open in accordance to previous reopening plans and adherence to evolving public health guidelines.

Post-secondary institutions can stay open for in-person instruction only for programs that require it (for example clinical medical training, trades etc.). Virtual learning will be required for all other situations.

Shopping and retail

Customers waiting in lines must adhere to a two-metre separation.

Retail businesses will only be allowed to open for curbside pick-up and delivery. Customers will not be allowed inside to do in-person retail shopping.

Grocery stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, hardware stores, department stores, alcohol providers, pharmacies, safety supply stores will be exempt from in-person shopping restrictions, but those businesses must cap the number of customers at 50 per cent of approved capacity.

Stores in malls can be open for curbside pickup. Ontario’s health minister encouraged the setup of outdoor pickup areas. Mall entrances can remain open for people to access essential services (e.g. pharmacies). Food courts can only remain open for take out service.

Car dealerships and indoor garden centres can remain open on an appointment-only basis. Outdoor garden centres can remain open outdoor and for curbside pick-up or delivery.

Outdoor markets can remain open.

Sports and recreational fitness

All indoor facilities have been ordered closed. Community centres and multi-purpose facilities can only remain open for exempt activities and services such as child care.

Indoor individual and team sports, as well as training, aren’t allowed except for high-performance athletes and professional leagues.

