Premier Doug Ford to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on camera

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to receive his first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on camera Friday.

Ford is scheduled to get his shot at a pharmacy in Etobicoke at 10 a.m.

The 56-year-old premier is eligible to get his shot due to his age. People aged 55 and older can get the vaccine through Ontario pharmacies.

Last week, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott got her first dose of AstraZeneca on camera as well in a bid to encourage others to get the vaccine due to hesitancy.

Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has recommended AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine not be administered to people under the age of 55.

The committee cited concerns over reports of blood clots for those younger but said it recommends the vaccine for those who are older.

As of the province’s last update, 2,834,784 vaccine doses have been administered so far with 326,360 people fully vaccinated.

