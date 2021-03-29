Ontario health minister to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health minister, is scheduled to roll up her sleeve to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

She will receive her first dose at a Toronto pharmacy.

The inoculation is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

Last week, Elliott said she was going to take the AstraZeneca shot on camera to encourage others to get the vaccine due to hesitancy and negative reports of blood clots surrounding the vaccine.

European Medicines Agency has since concluded the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of clots.

The health minister is eligible to receive the vaccine due to her age as those aged 60 and older can get the AstraZeneca shot at pharmacies in Toronto.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

