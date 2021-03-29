Menu

Health

Ontario health minister to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Monday

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 8:15 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, though ‘strongly encourage’ inoculation: health minister' Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, though ‘strongly encourage’ inoculation: health minister
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario not mandating COVID-19 vaccines, though ‘strongly encourage’ inoculation: health minister.

Christine Elliott, Ontario’s health minister, is scheduled to roll up her sleeve to get the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

She will receive her first dose at a Toronto pharmacy.

The inoculation is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

Read more: Ontario health minister will take Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to combat hesitancy

Last week, Elliott said she was going to take the AstraZeneca shot on camera to encourage others to get the vaccine due to hesitancy and negative reports of blood clots surrounding the vaccine.

European Medicines Agency has since concluded the vaccine did not raise the overall risk of clots.

The health minister is eligible to receive the vaccine due to her age as those aged 60 and older can get the AstraZeneca shot at pharmacies in Toronto.

— with files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: '‘Still far away’ from Ontarians being able to choose what COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Elliott says' ‘Still far away’ from Ontarians being able to choose what COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Elliott says
‘Still far away’ from Ontarians being able to choose what COVID-19 vaccine they receive, Elliott says – Feb 11, 2021
