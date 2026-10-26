Nova Scotia flu cases rise as vaccination campaign gets underway

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Flu season is off to an early start in Nova Scotia with more cases reported so far this fall than last year, according to provincial data.

Across the country, infectious disease specialists say Canada’s flu season has started about seven weeks earlier than usual this year.

Nova Scotia’s Respiratory Watch dashboard indicates lower levels of COVID-19 than at this time last year, with RSV cases on par with previous years.

1:48 Flu season officially underway in Canada, PHAC says

But more influenza cases have been reported — mostly in the Halifax Regional Municipality, Eastern Shore, and West Hants regions.

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“We’re well within normal of the amount of influenza that we expect to to see at this time of year. But we also have to remember that flu every year creates a significant impact,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang, who received his flu shot Monday during a media availability.

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“This is a reminder: now is the perfect time to book your vaccine.”

The province announced Oct. 8 that people could begin scheduling influenza and COVID-19 vaccination appointments through its vaccination portal.

If there aren’t any vaccine appointments available, pharmacists say there’s no need to worry.

“Just keep checking the booking system every few days if need be, there will always be more appointments available,” said Nicolas DesAulniers, owner and pharmacist at Mosaic Pharmacy.

The province’s department of health says in a statement that more than 800,000 vaccine doses will be sent to providers to support the campaign this year.

“As of (Monday) morning, there have been over 150,000 appointments booked for COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, not including appointments booked directly with primary care providers,” the statement added.

Historically, Atlantic Canada has had high immunization rates and pharmacists say it’s important to keep that up.

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“It’s not a time to be complacent about that. It’s a time to continue with the success we’re achieving,” said DesAulniers.