What is ‘advance directive,’ the principle at heart of Ottawa’s new MAID law?

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7 comments

  1. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:57 pm

    I’m sure people will deflect entirely and call me a name. Call me a bot, because they’d rather not engage with having a thoughtful response.

    It is a level of incredulity that escapes me, but if you can muster a thoughtful counter to anything I have said, please, I’m all ears even though this is a text based communication.

  2. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    It’s a pity too many lefties are atheist when agnostic is the more intelligent choice.

    They might know what evil looked like.

  3. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    Low income or high income?

    Will stats be public or will we hide it like we do when certain groups commit crimes?

  4. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:48 pm

    I wonder, what will the stats say in a not-too-distant-future?

    More likely to be euthanized if there is only one child or no children?

    More likely to be euthanized if you’re a ward of the state?

    More likely to be euthanized as a lonely widow?

    Which conditions will come out on top? Glaucoma, like medicinal marijuana prescriptions?

    I know, I need some way to have a video running underneath my comment so people like Ben don’t lose focus.

  5. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:34 pm

    No, insufferable Ben, the problem is a federal government denying economic reality and focussed on making it easier for them to euthanize citizens.

  6. Anonymous
    October 26, 2026 at 2:20 pm

    Disgusting.

    To follow through with a scenario…

    You’re 45 and are diagnosed with early onset dimentia.

    While still of sound mind, you go through this advanced notice procedure, which effectively sounds like a last will and testament granting someone else to make the decision for you.

    Not sure who that would be but I presume a medical doctor will be involved.

    Let’s now imagine children, often left as executors, making the decision.

    In some ways, we could draw similar scenarios that evolve from estate disputes over money, save for this is not money.

    Right? It’s who thinks it’s time to, ya know, Dad’s done, right?

    It could not only be a traumatic experience, but a legal fight that drags on for years.

    Now imagine, in all of this, decision made, Dad’s gonna go, but Dad doesn’t know what’s going on. He doesn’t like the room he has been brought to. He has the look of terror in his eyes.

    Reminder: We are in a period of high systemic inflation, over 100,000 have lost jobs. Businesses are shuttering or moving south of the border and Liberals want to concern themselves with making it easier for them to euthanize the population.

    You could not say it without sounding sardonic, yet that’s the grand moral compass of the country under the Liberals.

    It is far beyond the time for change. This is what the elderly population think should be prioritized, not the growth demographic. Not the people who will lead the country into the future.

  7. Ben
    October 26, 2026 at 2:15 pm

    There is a problem with MAID at the Provincial level. 1)A physcian does not have to give you this option in some hospitals, especially catholic hospitals; 2)a physcian does not have to refer you to a hospital where it is policy to provide MAID. It depends on the jurisdiction but again reminds us that a)religion should be excised from our lives and b)some religions don’t care if you die in pain.

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What is ‘advance directive,’ the principle at heart of Ottawa’s new MAID law?

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 26, 2026 2:00 pm
3 min read
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The federal government is set to update the law on medical assistance in dying (MAID) in Canada, permitting Canadians to decide whether they want to end their lives ahead of time.

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Sean Fraser and Health Minister Marjorie Mitchel are scheduled to reveal more details about Canada’s new MAID law, which will include changes to include changes to the Criminal Code to ensure that a doctor who provides medical assistance in dying to someone who is eligible on an advance directive “will not be treated as a criminal in Canada going forward.”

Speaking in Ottawa earlier this month, Sean Fraser said the government will “grant access to medical assistance in dying to people who have provided consent at a time when they still have capacity but know that they have been diagnosed with an illness that will take that capacity from them subsequently.”

This is sometimes referred to as an “advance directive” or “advance request” in medical parlance.

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What is ‘advance request’?

It often involves a mentally competent person making a written request for MAID, with the intention that it would be honoured later, if and when they lose the capacity to make the decision for themselves: for example, in people suffering from worsening Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“That means, specifically, I give my consent in advance in this capable state to receive medical assistance in dying (at a later time),” said University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman.

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In 2024, Quebec became the first, and so far only, province in Canada to allow residents to authorize an early request for MAID.

In Quebec, only a person who has been diagnosed with “a serious and incurable illness leading to incapacity to give consent to care” may give advance request for MAID. They must also identify a physician or specialized nurse practitioner who agrees to assist in the process.

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Click to play video: 'Ottawa moves to keep MAID ban for mental illness'
Ottawa moves to keep MAID ban for mental illness

‘Ethically complex’

Bowman said the principle of advance directives is “profoundly ethically complex,” adding that it can be hard to predict how a person’s disease will progress.

“The concern is you’ve almost got a stranger making a decision for a stranger. Do we really know ourselves in that state?” he said.

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The Quebec law allows a patient to withdraw or modify their MAID request. However, the question of withdrawing consent becomes complicated when some patients have “no capacity to withdraw” in the advanced stages of illness, Bowman said.

“I’m not necessarily against it. But I do think most of us are enormously underestimating how ethically complex this is,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Dying With Dignity Canada condemns MAID changes'
Health Matters: Dying With Dignity Canada condemns MAID changes

Leaving it to provinces

Advocacy group Dying With Dignity Canada, which has long advocated for advance directives, says the federal government’s approach is “fundamentally flawed” because it downloads implementation to the provinces and territories.

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“At best, this legislation will create a patchwork of systems across the country, thus further increasing inequity in MAID access, instead of a federal framework that would ensure that all people across Canada could have access to advance requests for MAID if they are eligible,” Helen Long, the group’s CEO, said in a statement.

“At worst, some people in Canada may never have access to advance requests in their province or territory,” she added.

Equitable access to advance requests is fundamental to death with dignity, Long said.

“Without the option of an advance request, Canadians are forced to make an impossible choice: die earlier than they want to in order to ensure they have capacity to consent… or risk losing capacity and be forced to live in a situation they would find intolerable,” she said.

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