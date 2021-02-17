Menu

Health

Toronto, Peel medical officers of health request coronavirus shutdown to remain until at least March

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 2:48 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor requests extending city’s lockdown until March 9' Coronavirus: Toronto’s top doctor requests extending city’s lockdown until March 9
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen De Villa said on Wednesday that she, along with Peel Region's medical officer of health Lawrence Loh, have asked the province to delay assessing the return of Toronto and Peel to the COVID-19 response framework until at least March 9 out of fear of the spread of virus variants.

The medical officers of health for Toronto and Peel Region have written a letter to the province requesting that their respective municipalities remain in shutdown until at least March 9.

Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said COVID-19 variants pose a serious risk and as such restrictions should not be loosened for the time being.

Both regions were expected to reenter the province’s coronavirus response framework on Monday, which, even at its most strict level (grey lockdown) would have allowed for the loosening of some restrictions, including the opening of retail shops, but with health measures in place.

Read more: Peel Region’s top doctor recommends holding off on reopening due to coronavirus variants, schools

De Villa said she and Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region medical officer of health, wrote a joint letter to Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, requesting that any assessment to return to the framework be delayed.

Earlier Wednesday, Loh said that although the original COVID-19 virus strain first detected in the community in 2020 is now declining, variant cases in the region are accelerating.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

“Holding the status quo for just one incubation period, 14 days, will allow us to see better where the variant trends go and review any impact that school reopening might have on community contacts and transmission,” Loh said.

More to come.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario' Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario
Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario

