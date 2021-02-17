Toronto, Peel medical officers of health request coronavirus shutdown to remain until at least March

Send this page to someone via email

The medical officers of health for Toronto and Peel Region have written a letter to the province requesting that their respective municipalities remain in shutdown until at least March 9.

Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said COVID-19 variants pose a serious risk and as such restrictions should not be loosened for the time being.

Both regions were expected to reenter the province’s coronavirus response framework on Monday, which, even at its most strict level (grey lockdown) would have allowed for the loosening of some restrictions, including the opening of retail shops, but with health measures in place.

De Villa said she and Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Region medical officer of health, wrote a joint letter to Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, requesting that any assessment to return to the framework be delayed.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Wednesday, Loh said that although the original COVID-19 virus strain first detected in the community in 2020 is now declining, variant cases in the region are accelerating.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Holding the status quo for just one incubation period, 14 days, will allow us to see better where the variant trends go and review any impact that school reopening might have on community contacts and transmission,” Loh said.

More to come.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

2:02 Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario Coronavirus: Variants raise concern over potential 3rd wave in Ontario

Dr. de Villa: "I have never been as worried about the future as I am today." There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-variants in Toronto, she says there are more than five times that number being investigated as possible cases. — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) February 17, 2021

Advertisement