Saskatoon complex needs facility provides alternative to police cells, ERs for people at risk

Send this page to someone via email

As Saskatoon continues to grapple with rising homelessness and addiction, police say the way they respond to the crisis is changing. And a facility that opened nearly two years ago has already diverted thousands from police cells and emergency rooms in the city.

For nearly two years, police have been bringing intoxicated people to Saskatoon’s complex needs facility.

The government of Saskatchewan facility is where people posing a risk to themselves or others are medically supervised for up to 24 hours — an important alternative to police cells and hospital emergency departments.

“Once they are on site, nurses do a full assessment. We have doctors on call that we consult with as well,” said Ben Borger, EHN Canada’s national director of operations.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s more than just a place to sober up.

Story continues below advertisement

Workers at the site connect clients to addictions treatment, detox programs and housing supports. Some return multiple times, but staff say there is benefit to that. Every visit creates another opportunity to build trust and move someone closer to recovery.

“So it’s actually beneficial when these individuals get arrested or brought in multiple times, because we’re able to have a warm hand-off, or transfer them to other avenues of care,” Borger said.

Once they are ready to be discharged, people brought in are taken to another location with support and wraparound services.

“We try and do a warm hand-off. Sometimes it’s going to be a detox centre. Or even a treatment centre,” Borger said.

The province called the facility “a needed alternative for those individuals previously being held in police cells or a hospital emergency department.”

Since the facility started accepting clients in August 2024, the province says nearly 4,000 patients have been assisted. Almost all accepted transportation to services and supports.

It’s a big shift for police, from enforcement to harm reduction, during an addictions response that continues to evolve with the crisis in Saskatchewan.

“As we look to the future, certainly we recognize and understand that these types of facilities are much better suited for individuals experiencing addictions and complex needs, versus in a police cell in our building,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Horvath with Saskatoon Police Service.

Story continues below advertisement

As Saskatoon’s social challenges continue to grow, facilities like this are becoming an increasingly important part of how the city responds, focusing not just on public safety, but on long-term solutions for people in crisis.