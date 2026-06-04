‘Not putting up with this’: VPD directing drug users to overdose prevention sites

The province’s decision to pause the June opening of a planned overdose prevention site in downtown Vancouver after a landlord did not renew the lease on the previous permanent location earlier this year means taxpayers are on the hook for an empty building drug users say could have taken them off the streets.

Following pushback from residents and businesses who claim they were not properly consulted, B.C. Health Minister Josie Osborne said on May 27 that Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) would not proceed with the overdose prevention site at 900 Helmcken Street at this time.

RainCity’s lease for the property began on June 1 and is still in place, VCH confirmed.

The lease, which runs for a term of two years at a cost of $179,000 annually or almost $15,000 per month, includes the building and a rear parking lot next to the Murray Hotel SRO at 1119 Hornby Street.

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“I think they should use the building to bring these people inside,” drug user Gary Demsey said. “Look at them(drug users) on the sidewalks, you know what I mean we have FIFA here…let’s get these guys indoors instead of on the street.”

Open drug use continues to be pervasive in the city’s Downtown Eastside (DTES), where police are directing people to the nearest overdose prevention site (OPS).

Seven of eight VCH OPS facilities are located in the DTES, where the VPD has increased its visible presence to combat violence, street disorder and open drug use since the launch of District 5 earlier this year.

While officers have compassion for people whose life circumstances have brought them to the neighbourhood, Sgt. Steve Addison said Vancouver police cannot tolerate behaviour that makes people feel unsafe.

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The department shared a video to its social media sites on May 28, showing Addison asking two individuals in Chinatown to take their drugs to the OPS in the alley.

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“I understand the situation you’re in, but we’re not putting up with this out here,” Addison told the pair, who agreed to move to the alley.

“Oh, I don’t blame (you),” one of the men responded. “It looks bad, it looks bad on the city.”

In an interview Wednesday, Addison said when police approach people who are openly using drugs, they often ask them to get up and go for a walk, and redirect them to area overdose prevention sites.

“The officers who work here are here because they know the community, they know the people who live here and we interact with people on a regular basis and we find that if we use common sense and we ask them to use common sense, we get a lot of buy-in,” Addison told Global News. “Most of them understand and they agree.”

Overdose Prevention Society executive director Sarah Blyth said having the VPD point people who are using outside towards OPS’ is “absolutely the right thing to do.”

“It’s safer to use with us than alone in an alley, so we do encourage front-line workers that are out there, whether it be the VPD or the ambulance folks that are out there, if they see people, just let them know to come our way,” Blyth told Global News in an interview.

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Blyth said the OPS at 141 East Hastings Street receives 400 to 600 visits per day and functions like an emergency centre – providing health care and helping connect people with housing and recovery services.

“Whether it be wound care or it just be, you know, companionship, or a place to sit out of the elements, the VPD will bring people by and say, well, here’s a place you can go,” she said.

PHS Community Services Society operates the Molson Overdose Prevention Site (MOPS), in the alley off 166 East Hastings Street.

Director Tanya Fader said while they haven’t seen any strange uptick in client visits since the Thomus Donaghy Overdose Prevention Site at 1060 Howe Street in downtown Vancouver closed Jan. 31, people generally use it in the neighbourhoods where they are.

“People don’t tend to travel very far to get services, which is why there are services concentrated in the Downtown Eastside,” Fader said in an interview.

Fader said the need for MOPS remains great – both for supplying people with clean harm reduction gear to stop the spread of disease and infection – and to give them a safe place to use substances.

“Many overdoses get overturned,” Fader said, adding that MOPS, in a partnership with VCH, also has a nursing care clinic in the back where people can access treatment for wounds.

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Because there is no indoor inhalation space, Fader said people often smoke drugs outside near MOPS.

“Those alleyways are very, very busy, so both outside and inside that space it’s very important that there are staff and peers that are ready to help,” said Fader.

2:37 Downtown Vancouver overdose prevention site paused

While overdose prevention sites get a lot of attention for problems they are perceived to bring, Fader said people who don’t work in social services or live in the DTES may not realize how important the sites are as health interventions.

“There (are) a lot of issues that get dealt with inside OPS’ that would otherwise be outside, much more in the public purview,” she told Global News.

Meantime, Gary Demsey said he’s on the road to recovery.

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“I’m going to get clean, I went to my doctor today and I’m going for my first microdose of suboxone,” he said Wednesday. “I have seven children, I’m tired, I’ve been doing this for 35 years. I’m sick of the everyday cycle. There’s more to life than just drugs – I’m going to give it a shot.”