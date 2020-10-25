22-year-old man fatally shot near Victoria Park and Danforth: police

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot in Toronto’s east end on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gun shot wound.
Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officials said they found multiple shell casings as well as a knife at the scene.
Three suspects fled the scene but were located and are now in custody, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or 416-808-2222.
