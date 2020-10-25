22-year-old man fatally shot near Victoria Park and Danforth: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot in Toronto’s east end on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officials said they found multiple shell casings as well as a knife at the scene.

Three suspects fled the scene but were located and are now in custody, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or 416-808-2222.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Victoria Park Ave & Danforth Ave

– police o/s

– male victim has succumbed to his injuries, and has been pronounced deceased at the hospital

– @TPSHomicide has taken carriage of the investigation

– further info will come from our Homicide unit#GO2026517

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 25, 2020