Crime

22-year-old man fatally shot near Victoria Park and Danforth: police

By Katrina Ramlochan Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 8:43 pm
Scene at Victoria Park and Danforth after a man was shot and stabbed.
Scene at Victoria Park and Danforth after a man was shot and stabbed. Andrew Collins/Global News

Toronto police say a 22-year-old man has died in hospital after being shot in Toronto’s east end on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called just after 5:30 p.m. to the area of Victoria Park and Danforth Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from a gun shot wound.

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officials said they found multiple shell casings as well as a knife at the scene.

Trending Stories

Three suspects fled the scene but were located and are now in custody, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or 416-808-2222.

 

 

