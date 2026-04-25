Boy, 16, killed in ‘brazen’ Hamilton shooting, suspects wanted

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Authorities in Hamilton say a 16 year-old boy has lost his life after being gunned down inside a store at Jackson Square Mall early Friday evening.

Police say it appears two male suspects targeted the boy, as they opened fire inside what is believed to be a Wireless+ store during a busy time at the shopping centre.

Both suspects were armed with at least one long gun, and multiple shots were fired – according to police.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting inside a mall at around 5:10 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found the 16-year-old with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The suspects were reportedly seen leaving the scene on foot through the doors at 110 King Street West, and continued to travel east.

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Both remained at large Friday evening, and appeared to have left the surrounding area.

View image in full screen A Hamilton Police officer stationed outside the doors that the suspects were seen walking out from. Enzo Armini/Global News

In a briefing to news organizations, Hamilton Police Supt. Martin Schulenberg explained why authorities believe the shooting was not random.

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“There was an altercation between our victim and the two suspects inside the mall that led to the shooting … at this point we believe that is a targeted incident in relation to that altercation,” said Schulenberg.

Still, he noted, “that doesn’t mean that this is no longer a risk to the public.”

Police say the patrons were evacuated from the mall when they arrived, and the doors were secured.

Homicide and forensic investigators were on scene through the evening processing evidence, and canvassing the area for witnesses and possible video footage.

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Schulenberg said the ‘brazen’ incident put a large number of people in harms way, as it occurred in ‘broad daylight’ amid a busy shopping period, and a bustling downtown core.

He denied reports that the shooting occurred at the food court.

On Friday, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath called the news ‘devastating’ in a post on X, and urged for stronger action on illegal firearms.

It’s devastating to learn of the death of a 16-year-old in today’s senseless shooting at Jackson Square. A young life taken far too soon. Guns have no place on our streets. Period. This was a horrifying act of violence, and it must end. We need urgent, stronger action to get… — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 25, 2026

Both suspects are described as male, between the ages of 19 and 20, with one wearing a grey tracksuit, and the other wearing a blue tracksuit.

Anyone with information or video footage is urged to contact Hamilton Police’s homicide unit at 905-546-3865, or CrimeStoppers.