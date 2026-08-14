Criminality a possible factor as Nova Scotia RCMP discover human remains

Nova Scotia RCMP believe criminality may be a factor in the death of a man whose remains were discovered late last month.
The remains were discovered on July 22 after officers were called to a wooded area near Debert, police said in a news release Thursday. Officers recovered the remains and confirmed them to be of a man.
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“Since the man’s remains were discovered, extensive searches have been conducted in the area,” Cpl. Mandy Edwards said in the release.
“We understand there’s been rumour and speculation within the community, and that this may’ve caused distress. However, our primary responsibility is to protect our ability to investigate.”
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No other information was released.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
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