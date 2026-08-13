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Crime

Bronze maple leaf taken from monument honouring slain New Brunswick RCMP officers

By Aaron Sousa The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
A bronze monument featuring life-size statues of Constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan is unveiled in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, June 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
A bronze monument featuring life-size statues of Constables Doug Larche, Dave Ross and Fabrice Gevaudan is unveiled in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, June 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/GAC
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Mounties in southeastern New Brunswick have begun an investigation after a bronze maple leaf was taken off a monument commemorating three RCMP officers killed on the job.

Insp. Jonathan White says the statue at The Honour Garden pays tribute to constables Fabrice Gevaudan, David Ross and Douglas Larche, and holds “tremendous significance” to police and residents of Moncton.

He says the theft of the bronze plaque — one of several surrounding the monument — is concerning and disappointing, and he asks anyone with information to come forward.

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The monument was erected after Justin Bourque armed himself with a semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun to kill police officers in June 2014.

Driven by paranoia and hatred for government, Bourque shot down the three officers and wounded two others before running into the woods, embarking on a manhunt that lasted more than 29 hours.

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Bourque was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

“This memorial … stands as a lasting tribute to three of our fallen members who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their communities,” White said in a news release Wednesday.

“The theft of this bronze plaque is deeply concerning and disappointing, as it represents far more than a piece of metal. It is a symbol of remembrance, respect and gratitude.”

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