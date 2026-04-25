Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Federal court judge grants last-minute delay for driver in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2026 10:26 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Green Shirt Day kicks off in Edmonton'
Green Shirt Day kicks off in Edmonton
RELATED: Logan Boulet's family is kicking off the national Green Shirt Day campaign, and for the first time it will launch here in Edmonton. The campaign is inspired by the legacy of their son, Humbolt Broncos defencemen Logan Boulet. He was one of 16 people killed six years ago in the Humbolt Broncos bus crash. What came from the immense tragedy was a conversation about saving lives through organ donation. Logan’s parents, Bernadine and Toby, joined us on Global News Morning Edmonton to talk about the campaign – Feb 20, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A federal judge has granted a last-minute reprieve for the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, temporarily preventing his imminent deportation to India.

Lawyers for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in Federal Court on Friday, hoping to avoid Sidhu’s deportation, which was scheduled for Monday morning.

Sidhu, a rookie Calgary trucker, drove through a stop sign and into the path of the bus carrying the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League team at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Sask., in April 2018.

Sixteen people died, and 13 more were injured, sparking a nationwide outpouring of grief, condolences and tributes.

Sidhu entered guilty pleas to dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A criminal conviction that carries a sentence of more than six months makes a permanent resident ineligible to remain in the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Sidhu was granted full parole in 2023.

His lawyer, Michael Greene, had asked Canada Border Services Agency to defer his deportation by 17 months until an application to restore his client’s permanent resident status on humanitarian and compassionate grounds was considered.

“They said no. We challenged that in federal court on the grounds that it was unreasonable,” Greene said in an interview Friday evening.

“The court said we’re going to issue a stay until the Federal Court makes a decision on our challenge of the application to defer removal. We think they made a bad decision, and the court has said we’re going to wait for the outcome of that decision.”

“The judge agreed with our argument, which is a very rare decision, and we now have a break of several months,” he said.

Greene said the delay could be anywhere between one and eight months.

Sidhu has two children, and one has complex medical issues. He has health issues of his own as well, said Greene, so this decision is welcome.

“In the many years this has been going on, this is the first time there has ever been a positive decision in his favour.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices