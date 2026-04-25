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Crime

Man dead after shooting in Toronto parking lot, police search for suspects

By Prisha Dev & Lexy Benedict Global News
Posted April 25, 2026 5:48 pm
1 min read
A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Toronto’s west end. Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle. View image in full screen
A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Toronto’s west end. Police are searching for three suspects who fled the scene in a vehicle. Global News
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A 30-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Toronto’s west end late Friday night, police say.

Toronto Police Service said officers attended the area of Scarlett Road and Scarlettwood Court shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of gunfire. They found a man inside a parked vehicle who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

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Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ahmed-Nur Ismail, a Toronto resident. His connection to the neighbourhood has not been confirmed.

Police said in a conference Saturday that three unidentified suspects entered Scarlettwood Court and opened fire before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

Authorities have not released suspect descriptions, and said it is too early in the investigation to determine whether the shooting was targeted or what led up to it.

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Residents reported gunshots and screaming, and expressed concerns about safety in the community. Police said additional resources will be deployed in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is encouraged to contact investigators.

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