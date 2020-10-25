Menu

Crime

Man rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in midtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 25, 2020 9:41 am
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue on Saturday.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue on Saturday. Global News

Police say a man was rushed to hospital after he was shot multiple times in midtown Toronto.

Police tweeted about the shooting, which happened in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were reports of gunshots in the area and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with serious injuries, police said.

He was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.

Police said investigators are looking for three possible suspects — two males who left in a white sedan and one in a black SUV.

