Man rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times in midtown Toronto

Police say a man was rushed to hospital after he was shot multiple times in midtown Toronto.

Police tweeted about the shooting, which happened in the area of Yonge Street and Davisville Avenue, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

There were reports of gunshots in the area and when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with serious injuries, police said.

He was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.

Police said investigators are looking for three possible suspects — two males who left in a white sedan and one in a black SUV.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Yonge St & Davisville Ave

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics transported victim w/ serious injuries to hospital

– officers have located shell casings

– possible suspects: 2 black males, left in a white sedan. 1 male, slim, 6'0" dark clothes, black SUV#GO2020745

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 24, 2020

