Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 95-year-old Toronto woman

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a sudden death.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman, identified as Margaret Nishikawara of Toronto, without vital signs, police said.

The coroner attended and after a post-mortem examination, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The incident marks Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2020.

On Friday, 66-year-old Gary Nishikawara was arrested and charged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

