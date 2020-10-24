Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 95-year-old Toronto woman

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman.
In a news release issued Saturday, police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a sudden death.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman, identified as Margaret Nishikawara of Toronto, without vital signs, police said.
The coroner attended and after a post-mortem examination, homicide detectives took over the investigation.
The incident marks Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2020.
On Friday, 66-year-old Gary Nishikawara was arrested and charged, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
Comments