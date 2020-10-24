Menu

Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 95-year-old Toronto woman

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 24, 2020 4:50 pm
Police said they responded to reports of a sudden death shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they responded to reports of a sudden death shortly after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 95-year-old woman.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Finch Avenue shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a sudden death.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman, identified as Margaret Nishikawara of Toronto, without vital signs, police said.

Read more: Toronto police announce tip line for further investigation in murder of Christine Jessop

The coroner attended and after a post-mortem examination, homicide detectives took over the investigation.

The incident marks Toronto’s 59th homicide of 2020.

On Friday, 66-year-old Gary Nishikawara was arrested and charged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

