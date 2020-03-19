Coronavirus outbreak: Man in his 50s is the second COVID-19 death in Ontario

Chief Medical Officer of Health in Ontario, Dr. David Williams discussed the second death in Ontario as a result of COVID-19 during his daily briefing on Thursday. He offered condolences to the family and said all precautionary steps were taken for the staff working in that hospital. Public health continues to investigate that person’s exposure at this time. The death is the second in Ontario, with the first being a 77-year-old man from Muskoka who was a patient at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie, Ont.