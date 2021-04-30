Menu

Health

All Ontario education workers to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 6:04 pm
Ontario to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May
As lineups continue outside pop-up vaccination clinics in GTA hotspots, more Ontario adults will be able to book an appointment on the provincial portal in May.

All education workers in Ontario will soon be eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the government says.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said in a statement Friday that education workers across the province will be eligible as early as the week of May 3.

“With education staff eligible starting next week, and licensed child care settings currently eligible, we are building momentum to defeat this pandemic,” Lecce said.

“With more stable vaccine supply, we are ensuring every front-line worker in our schools and child care settings can get vaccinated. We are incredibly grateful for their hard work and dedication to Ontario youth.”

A government official noted that around 80 to 82 per cent of all education workers in the province are already eligible based on their age, hot-spot eligibility, or if they are a special education worker.

On Thursday, the province updated its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan which, among other things, showed that all Ontarians over the age of 18 should be able to book an appointment beginning the week of May 24.

Ontario expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults by end of May
