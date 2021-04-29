Here’s a weekly breakdown of when people will have access to COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is adjusting its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to account for an influx of Pfizer-BioNTech shipments in the coming month. Here’s a week-by-week breakdown of who will have access to the shot, when.

WEEK OF MAY 3

Ontario expects to receive 786,240 doses of the Pfizer vaccine — nearly double the size of the previous week’s shipment.

As of this week, 50 per cent of the vaccine supply will go to COVID-19 hot spots, and the remaining 50 per cent will be split between all public health units.

Across the province, the minimum age to receive the Pfizer and Moderna shots will lower to 50. In hot spots, those 18 and older will be eligible to book appointments for shots at mass vaccination clinics.

Adults with high-risk health conditions — such as obesity, developmental disabilities and treatments requiring immunosuppression — will also be eligible for shots provincewide.

A group of employees who cannot work from home — which includes food manufacturing workers and foster care workers — also become eligible.

WEEK OF MAY 10

The province anticipates a shipment of 787,410 Pfizer doses, and 388,100 Moderna doses.

For a second week in a row, half of shots will go to hot spots and the other half will be split between all public health units.

The minimum age to book a vaccination appointment lowers to 40 across the province.

Those 18 and over with at-risk health conditions, such as autoimmune disorders, liver disease, and cancer, will be able to make their appointments.

A second group of employees who can’t work from home also become eligible. That includes essential retail workers such grocery store employees, those who work in courts and the justice system, veterinarians and their teams, and transportation workers, among many others.

WEEK OF MAY 17

The province expects to receive 787,410 doses of the Pfizer shot for a second week in a row.

This week, vaccine distribution is set to return to a per capita basis.

The minimum age for vaccine eligibility lowers to 30.

WEEK OF MAY 24

The province anticipates a shipment of 788,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Vaccines are allocated based on population.

The minimum age to book a shot lowers to 18 across the province.

MAY 31 THROUGH JUNE 28

Each week, the province expects to receive between 938,340 and 939,510 Pfizer doses.

