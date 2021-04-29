Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
April 29 2021 6:05pm
02:40

Ontario government moves to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine rollout

If all goes according to plan, everyone over the age of 18 will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by the week of May 24. Travis Dhanraj reports.

