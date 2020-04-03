Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario orders further workplace closures, halt to many construction projects

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 3, 2020 2:28 pm
Updated April 3, 2020 2:57 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario government to release COVID-19 spread projection numbers
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario health officials will release best and worst case projection numbers on the spread of COVID-19. Brittany Rosen explains why the information is being shared.

The Ontario government has announced further business closures and a shutdown of many construction sites in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My government is prepared to take every step possible and today I’m asking you to do the same,” Premier Doug Ford said in an update Friday afternoon.

“Today we’re taking additional steps to flatten the curve. We’re announcing the closure of many more sectors of the economy and I can tell you this was no easy task.”

READ MORE: Ontario projects just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths, 80,000 cases by end of April

The order takes effect as of Saturday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to last for 14 days.

Ford said all industrial construction will be stopped. Only essential infrastructure-related projects will proceed. No new residential construction will take place under the order, adding inspections will be stepped up. However, residential projects near completion will be allowed to continue.

As for businesses, the Ontario government lowered the number of essential workplace categories to 44 from 74. While several new businesses will be ordered to close, some will be mandated to provide services through different ways such as delivery and curbside pickups.

Physical cannabis stores were also included in the closure order.

READ MORE: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

The announcement comes after the Ontario government announced projected COVID-19 numbers to be just under 1,600 COVID-19 deaths and 80,000 cases by the end of April if the current measures in place are upheld.

“The reality is the early chapters of our story have already been written and there are some things that are out of anyone’s hands,” Ford said.

“But what matters is the ending of our story is still up to us.”

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Jessica Patton

More to come.

