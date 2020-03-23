Menu

Politics

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Monday amid coronavirus pandemic

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 8:33 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips as he answers questions following a meeting of all party leaders and health experts at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. .
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is flanked by Health Minister Christine Elliott and Finance Minister Rod Phillips as he answers questions following a meeting of all party leaders and health experts at the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with a number of ministers, is set to make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the province.

The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.

Global News will stream the press conference live here.

More to come.

