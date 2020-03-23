Premier Doug Ford to make announcement Monday amid coronavirus pandemic

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with a number of ministers, is set to make an announcement at 12:30 p.m. on Monday as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the province.
The premier will be joined by Health Minister Christine Elliott, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith and Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark.
Global News will stream the press conference live here.
