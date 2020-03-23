Canada
March 23 2020 12:58pm
04:01

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces relief fund for laid off workers

Ontario Community Services Minister Todd Smith and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced on Monday that the provincial government would commit $200 million in assistance for individuals and organizations across the province impacted by COVID-19. Smith said part of the funding will provide direct support for people laid off at bars, restaurants and other businesses. Smith said people will be able to access the assistance “right away.”

