Coronavirus: Ontario government gives $200 million to social services

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government has announced it will be providing $200 million in funding for social services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will be provided to municipalities and organizations that administer social services, such as food banks, charities, shelters, emergency services and non-profits.

Funds will be distributed through the province’s municipal service managers.

The money will also be used to help people who do not quality for federal emergency financial supports.

“The government is putting in place an expanded Emergency Assistance program administered through Ontario Works to cover these individuals’ needs such as food, rent, informal childcare, and services,” the government said in a news release.

“There will also be discretionary benefits available to those who already receive social assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals are able to apply on a new government website, Ontario.ca/community.

Last week, the Ford government announced a $304-million investment in COVID-19 response.

Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of coronavirus in the province Monday morning, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the outbreak began.