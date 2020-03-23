Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Ontario government gives $200 million to social services

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 4:18 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces relief fund for laid off workers
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Community Services Minister Todd Smith and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark announced on Monday that the provincial government would commit $200 million in assistance for individuals and organizations across the province impacted by COVID-19. Smith said part of the funding will provide direct support for people laid off at bars, restaurants and other businesses. Smith said people will be able to access the assistance "right away."

The Ontario government has announced it will be providing $200 million in funding for social services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will be provided to municipalities and organizations that administer social services, such as food banks, charities, shelters, emergency services and non-profits.

Funds will be distributed through the province’s municipal service managers.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: All non-essential workplaces ordered to close in Ontario

The money will also be used to help people who do not quality for federal emergency financial supports.

“The government is putting in place an expanded Emergency Assistance program administered through Ontario Works to cover these individuals’ needs such as food, rent, informal childcare, and services,” the government said in a news release.

“There will also be discretionary benefits available to those who already receive social assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close

Individuals are able to apply on a new government website, Ontario.ca/community.

Last week, the Ford government announced a $304-million investment in COVID-19 response.

Ontario confirmed 78 new cases of coronavirus in the province Monday morning, marking the biggest single-day increase in cases since the outbreak began.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario Coronavirus FundingOntario COVID-19 Funding
