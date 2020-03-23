Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford orders all non-essential businesses to close
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that all non-essential businesses are being ordered to close and would detail what falls under this category and what will remain open on Tuesday. This measure would last for 14 days as of Tuesday night, but the government would extend this if necessary. Ford urged people to stay home unless absolutely necessary and stressed those returning to the province must self-isolate for 14 days.