Health

Coronavirus: 13 healthcare workers test positive for COVID-19 in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 10:58 am
Updated March 23, 2020 11:01 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Potential for multiple COVID-19 waves, Toronto health official says
WATCH: On Wednesday, Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa said that with respiratory diseases, multiple waves of infection spread are common, which could lead to the potential for multiple COVID-19 outbreak — something de Villa believes that people should be prepared for.

Thirteen health care workers in Toronto have tested positive for the coronavirus, while the city announced its first COVID-19-related death on Sunday.

Dr. Michael Finkelstein, acting director of communicable disease control and associate medical officer of health, confirmed the number to Global News on Monday.

READ MORE: Toronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

“This number includes work settings such as hospital, community healthcare and long-term care.  It is important to note that as the situation evolves, it is expected that this number will continue to change daily,” Finkelstein said in a statement.

The doctor went on to say how this highlights the need for people to practice social distancing and limit their social interactions as much as they are able to.

“We are doing this to protect the health and safety of all of our residents. This includes all of those that are needed to provide essential services and essential city services at this critical time,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Toronto man dies from COVID-19, marks city’s first coronavirus-related death: public health

Finkelstein also said healthcare workers should track closely how they feel and continue to “diligently” monitor for any sign or symptom of the virus.

Sunday evening, Toronto Public Health officials confirmed the city’s first COVID-19-related death, a 77-year-old man who recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
