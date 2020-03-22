Menu

Health

Toronto man dies from COVID-19, marks city’s first coronavirus-related death: public health

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 3:26 pm
Updated March 22, 2020 3:59 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario officials announce 3rd COVID-19-related death, 377 total cases
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario associate chief medical officer of health Dr. Barbara Yaffe announced on Saturday that the province saw its third death related to COVID-19, a man in his 70s who was a close contact of one of the first two deaths. (March 22)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a man in his 70s is the first person in the city to die from COVID-19 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, officials said the man recently travelled to the United Kingdom.

“He was tested at a hospital in Toronto and immediately began self-isolation at home,” the statement said.

READ MORE: Ontario confirms 47 new coronavirus cases, province at 8 resolved

“He was reported to TPH by the hospital and a case investigation was completed.”

However, the department said the man went to Trillium Health Partners – Mississauga Hospital for follow-up care on March 14. He died on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were a total of 220 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toronto. Across Ontario, there were a total of 424 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Before the announcement Sunday afternoon, the province said there were three deaths connected to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario government announces plan to open child care centres for frontline workers

Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto’s medical officer of health, reiterated the plea for people to restrict their interactions with others.

“Today is a very sad day for us and especially the family and loved ones of the man who passed away,” she said in the statement while extending her condolences.

“I’m asking everyone again to make every effort and take every opportunity to practice social distancing. Please stay home, stay safe and take care of each other.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaToronto Public HealthCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoTrillium Health Partners' Mississauga Hospital
