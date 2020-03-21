Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hoping to increase to 5,000 tests per day says Williams

On Saturday, Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams spoke about issues surrounding COVID-19 testing and efforts to ramp up the process, with hopes to increase to 5,000 tests administered per day. He stressed that it involves several moving parts, including getting new equipment out to health facilities, chemicals used in the processes to these facilities and ensuring quality checks are in place. He said normally getting testing processes would take six to eight weeks and officials are trying to get everything in place in two weeks.