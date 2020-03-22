Menu

Health

Ontario confirms 45 new coronavirus cases, province at 402 active

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 10:40 am
Updated March 22, 2020 10:46 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario hoping to increase to 5,000 tests per day says Williams
On Saturday, Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams spoke about issues surrounding COVID-19 testing and efforts to ramp up the process, with hopes to increase to 5,000 tests administered per day. He stressed that it involves several moving parts, including getting new equipment out to health facilities, chemicals used in the processes to these facilities and ensuring quality checks are in place. He said normally getting testing processes would take six to eight weeks and officials are trying to get everything in place in two weeks.

Ontario health officials announced 45 new cases of coronavirus, and one more resolved cased, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 402.

There has also been eight cases resolved and three deaths, a 77-year-old man from Barrie, another man in his 70s in Barrie and a 51-year-old man from Halton Region.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Police lay out consequences if Ontario emergency orders aren’t followed

Five new cases are listed as self-isolating, including two women in their 20s from Ottawa and Waterloo, a man in his 30s from Eastern Ontario, a man in his 60s from Windsor Essex, and a man in his 50s from Hamilton.

All other new cases are pending.

Ontario has tested 26419 people for COVID-19 and 8361 patients are currently under investigation, while 17634 have come back negative.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerned about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing – very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

