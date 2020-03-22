Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Ontario’s DriveTest Centres closing due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 22, 2020 7:39 pm
The Ontario government has announced the closure of the province’s driver testing centres as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Health Minister Christine Elliott and Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said the closures will take effect on Monday and will be in place “until further notice.”

“The decision to close was the result of a mutual agreement between the government and service provider,” a statement issued Sunday evening said.

“We have a responsibility to Ontarians to ensure that we take every possible step to enable social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Part-time Travel Point locations were also included in the closure order.

The statement said current drivers won’t lose their licences and applicants for licences won’t lose paid test fees. If anyone receives a “fail to keep an appointment” penalty fee, the government said it will be waived.

As of Sunday evening, the Ontario government said there were 412 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. Five people died and eight people recovered from the virus.

