Health Canada approves Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine targeting latest variant

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has approved Moderna’s latest COVID-19 vaccine targeting the most recent variants of the virus as provinces and territories prepare for their fall vaccine campaigns.

The agency approved the SpikeVAX vaccine, produced by Moderna, targeting the KP.2 variant on Tuesday.

The vaccine dosing has not changed, with those 12 years and older to get one dose of 50 micrograms and those five to 11 to receive 25 mcg. Those not previously vaccinated can also receive the new vaccine, though are recommended to receive two shots of 25 mcg each.

As of Sept. 3, the KP.3.1.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 accounted for 52 per cent of infections in Canada, making it the dominant strain in the country.

Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also approved the Moderna vaccine that corresponds to KP.2, but noted the vaccine was closely enough related to KP.3.1.1 that it promised cross-protection.

Story continues below advertisement

0:32 Provinces told to get rid of existing COVID-19 vaccine doses

KP.3 is the genetic cousin of KP.1 and KP.2, which are dubbed the “‘FLiRT’ variants.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

These originate from JN.1, the Omicron subvariant that fuelled the winter surge.

It’s not known when the vaccine will be delivered to provinces, though in August the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly recommended the most recently updated COVID-19 vaccines for previously vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection or severe COVID-19 illness.

That included people 65 and older, long-term care home residents, pregnant people, those with underlying conditions and people from Indigenous communities.

Vaccines produced by Pfizer and Novavax are still seeing Health Canada approval as of Tuesday.

Previous shots destroyed, withdrawn

Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna vaccine comes slightly more than a week since Global News and other outlets reported multiple provinces had said they were ordered by the regulator to withdraw and destroy all remaining supplies of the current vaccine, which targets the XBB.1.5 strain.

Story continues below advertisement

A provincial government official told Global News on background that, in August, the federal agency had started a new regulatory process for the vaccines, “which resulted in a contractual obligation for Health Canada to withdraw all XBB products from the market until a lot could be released and distributed in Canada.”

“As the new vaccines cannot be distributed until the remaining supply is withdrawn and destroyed, provinces cannot order an interim supply of vaccines to vaccinate their population while awaiting the approval and distribution of the updated vaccination,” the official wrote.

As of Sept. 6, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Northwest Territories and New Brunswick had all suspended their vaccine campaigns. Quebec did the same on Sept. 14.

The Public Health Agency of Canada told Global News that once approved, the updated COVID-19 vaccines would replace the current supply and that withdrawing the XBB vaccines was part of regulatory and supply management best practices, similar to its approach with annual influenza vaccines.

PHAC said in a statement that it was up to individual jurisdictions to decide on how to get rid of the current XBB vaccine, adding that current doses could be kept until the updated vaccine was made available.

A notice previously posted to PHAC’s website advised health professionals that after Aug. 31, the XBB.1.5 vaccine would no longer be available for use in the country, with vaccines to target the JN.1 or KP.2 strains expected to be authorized in the coming weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

That notice was available up until Sept. 4, when it was changed, advising the agency was collaborating with provinces and territories on a plan to transition to the new vaccine, while ensuring access to the XBB vaccine until a new vaccine was approved.