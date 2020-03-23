Menu

Health

Toronto hospital holds mask drive as groups sound alarm over impending shortage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2020 6:16 am
Updated March 23, 2020 6:35 am
Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production
WATCH ABOVE: Coronavirus outbreak: Canada to help medical equipment makers scale-up production. The federal government is unveiling a plan to have companies quickly produce supplies of needed medical equipment to cope with the rapidly multiplying cases of COVID-19 across Canada. (March 20, 2020)

TORONTO – A Toronto hospital is accepting donations of face masks and other protective gear from members of the public in an effort to ward off what some say is an impending shortage.

The Personal Protective Equipment Drive at Michael Garron Hospital comes a day after two Ontario medical associations sounded the alarm about the supply of N95 and surgical masks.

The Ontario Medical Association and the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario said there is a large stockpile of the masks that have expired but should still be used in lower-risk areas.

READ MORE: ‘We need to hear from you’: Doug Ford appeals to businesses to make medical supplies

The associations are also calling on anyone with masks not currently being used to hand them over so they can be used by health workers.

They specifically called on education institutions and dental workers to repurpose their supplies.

The federal government has said it’s secured millions more masks, which should be arriving shortly, but there’s still concern that it won’t be enough.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto-area hospitals implement no visitor policies

The PPE Drive at Michael Garron Hospital is accepting N95 respirator masks, which are able to filter out tiny particles, surgical masks that contain coughs, vented goggles, protective gloves and gowns.

The east Toronto hospital is home to a dedicated COVID-19 assessment centre.

Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators
Coronavirus outbreak: COVID-19 cases spike in NYC as U.S. scrambles to deliver ventilators
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaOntario Medical AssociationCoronavirus TorontoMasksMichael Garron Hospitalpersonal protective equipmentPPEontario mask shortageRegistered Nurses' Assocaiton of Ontario
