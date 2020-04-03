Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto experiences $65 million financial pressure every week due to COVID-19 lockdown

Toronto Mayor John Tory said on Friday that the city is experiencing an estimated financial pressure of $65 million each and every week the coronavirus crisis goes on.

He said this pressure is driven by multiple closures and by things like reduced TTC revenue and relaxed parking regulations.

Mayor Tory added that he is working with a group of city staff focused on maintaining the services Toronto residents rely on and on making sure the city won’t be asking residents to pay more money by proposing any additional tax increases.